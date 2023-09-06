Joe Jonas 'Tried To Save' His 4-Year Marriage With Sophie Turner: 'Divorce Was A Last...'

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday, September 5. The singer and the Game of Thrones star were married for four years and share two daughters. The news of their divorce has come as a massive shock to fans. However, a source has claimed that Joe tried everything in his control to ‘salvage the marraige’ but eventually turned towards filing for divorce as a ‘last resort.’ The insider claimed he filed for the split for his daughters, 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old sister.

A source told Page Six, “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.” The insider said that Joe and Sophie were unhappy and had ‘many disagreements.’ “An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported,” the insider claimed.

TMZ reported earlier in the day that Joe and Sophie had difference in their lifestyle choices. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," the source claimed. A grapevine told Page Six, “It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

In the documents accessed by the international publications, it is claimed that the Jonas Brothers singer filed for a divorce from the Game of Thrones star citing that their ‘marriage is irretrievably broken.’

The international publication also reported that Joe wants the court to help establish a parenting plan for Joe and Sophie that could help the now-exes “frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Joe has also stated that he will take his daughters on tour with him when they are with him and has put forward the issue of child support.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to comment about divorce reports. Joe, who is 34, married Sophie, who is currently 27, after they dated for a few years. They began dating in 2016 after Joe slipped into her DMs. In May 2019, the couple had their Vegas wedding.