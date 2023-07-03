John Abraham Reveals The Diplomat Release Date, To Clash With This Prabhas Film

John Abraham, who delivered a string of flops with Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ek Villain Returns, redeemed himself with a spectacular performance as the antagonist, Jim, in this year’s Pathaan. Although the film focused mainly on Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a sabbatical, John’s performance was also highly praised. We can assume that Pathaan has increased the market value of John once again and that is precisely why all eyes are on his upcoming movie The Diplomat.

The movie is supposedly a high-octane thriller with John playing a high-ranking government official. It is based on true events and the actor has now revealed the first poster as well as the release date for The Diplomat. The film will be released on January 11 next year. John wrote in the caption, “Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield."

The makers of The Diplomat have also undertaken a risk as the film will clash at the box office with Prabhas’ sci-fi action thriller film Project K. Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is also slated for a January 11 release. The Diplomat is directed by Shivam Nair. Shivam has proved his mettle in films and web series like Naam Shabana, Special OPS and Mukhbir.

The story of The Diplomat is written by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, as well as John Abraham under his banner of JA Entertainment, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films.

It is noteworthy that John Abraham is not a stranger to films being made based on real-life events. He has appeared in movies like Madras Cafe, Batla House, Shootout at Wadala and Parmanu, all of which were based on real-life incidents. It remains to be seen if The Diplomat can cash in on John’s increased marketability after Pathaan and compete with Project K at the box office.