John Abraham Urges PM Narendra Modi To Amend Animal Protection Act: 'They Deserve Protection'

John Abraham on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make necessary amendments to the Animal Protection Act. In a heartfelt plea, Abraham emphasized the need to protect animals across the country. He took to his social handle and shared a video which in no time grabbed everyone’s attention. Many fans appreciated his efforts.

Taking to his handle, John can be seen sitting in a room and saying, “A bird cannot go to court, a horse doesn’t vote, a dog cannot share its plight with a journalist. Animals don’t have a voice, but you do. And it’s time for you to speak up today. Main aaj humare sabhi members of Parliament se yeh appeal karna chahata hoon ki woh Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment Bill ko Parliament ke monsoon session me laayein,“ John added. “Kisi ghode ki jaan lene ki, kisi puppy par acid phekne ki, kisi chidiya ko patthar marne ki saza, 50 rupee ki penalty? Ab bahut ho gaya. India needs to protect its animal citizens too.”

Watch the video here:

He captioned it as ‘We can only build a safer & healthier society for all, if we encourage compassion and punish cruelty. Cruelty to animals is against the moral fibre of Indians.” Fans immediately started commenting on his video. One of the fans wrote, “animals have as much right to live as we do.” Another wrote, “Yes we should do that.”

John was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is doing a geo-political thriller with Bhushan Kumar, which is directed by Shivam Nair. Pinkvilla reported that a couple of new film announcements will be made in the coming months. The portal also mentioned that John is seriously on the look out for good scripts in the action – thriller space.