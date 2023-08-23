John Cena Congratulates India as Chandrayaan 3 Preps For Moon Landing; Desi Fans Ready To Adopt Him

Ahead of Chandrayaan 3’s landing on the moon, professional wrestler and Hollywood star John Cena sent his best wishes to the historic space mission on social media. John shared a photo of the tricolour on his Instagram handle. Netizens have now reacted to the same applauding him for his good faith.

As soon as he shared the flag, one of the fans wrote, “That’s for Chandrayaan 3 Landing today” while the other commented, “Chandrayaan 3 will land safely.” A third user lauded his spirit and wrote, “Desh ka Cena Garv Se Chauda .” Many others hyped up John saying, “John Sinha.” Another user commented, “Bro just summoned Indians across the globe.

Meanwhile, John Cena will soon be arriving in India for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8.

The 16-time WWE champion is scheduled to make his debut on Indian soil at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad next month, and he took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to share his excitement on the same.

“Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!" wrote Cena, whose tweet was welcomed with elation and joy from his fans online.

Coming back to Chandrayaan 3, it’s almost after four years, where ISRO once again attempts to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, crores of eyes will be glued to TV and mobile screens with prayers on all lips for the success of the ambitious manoeuvre which will catapult India into the league of space powers.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.