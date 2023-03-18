John Wick Actor Lance Reddick Found Dead At His Home In Los Angeles; Deets Inside

Actor Lance Reddick was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. He was 60.

His publicist confirmed the news of his demise and shared that it was due to ‘natural causes’. “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," publicist Mia Hansen told AFP.

Reddick rose to fame in 2000 after he featured in ‘Oz’. In the show, he played an undercover detective who was battling drugs trade but soon lands into addiction. However, Reddick became a household name with ‘The Wire’. His last show will be ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in which he will reprise his role as Charon. The show will be released on March 24.

Soon after the news of Lance’s death surfaced, fans and friends took to Twitter to express shock and pay tribute to the actor. The official Twitter handle of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ also shared one of his pictures from the show and wrote, “A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick."

A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/btBpdjLY5d— John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 17, 2023

Remembering Lance, one of the fans wrote, “One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed." Check out some of the Tweets here:

RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/k5bg33zyHT— Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick played my mentor in my first big game. Although we never met in person, it was an honor to play off him across time and studio space. His stellar performances and his joy in being part of the Destiny community will continue to inspire. Thank you, Commander. pic.twitter.com/3gBtWoCYCQ— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) March 17, 2023

Fucccckk!!Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away.I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed.Jesus he was taken way too soon.‍♂️ Rest easy my friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is reportedly survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick, and children - Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

