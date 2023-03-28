Keanu Reeves fans were all excited to witness their favourite star as the suited assassin in John Wick Chapter 4, and there has been a lot of buzz around the film, ever since the announcement of its making was made. The flick’s trailer promised the movie got to be about action-packed combats and was filled to the brim with thrill. It featured glimpses of the gun-wielding and always-suited-up John Wick getting into a never-ending fight. And now, it seems all the buzz and excitement around the film has been translated to the movie’s earnings as it collected a whopping amount on its opening weekend.

The movie put up an impressive show at Indian as well as in International cinema halls. Speaking of John Wick Chapter 4’s gross box office collection, the movie minted a whopping Rs 30 crores, and on the other hand, its worldwide box office collection amounts to 137.5 Million USD, in its opening weekend. With the numbers that are out in the first weekend, it seems the movie is all set to break records, and wreak havoc at the box office, globally.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a breakdown of the film’s collection. He tweeted, “#JohnWick4 puts up an impressive show at #India BO [Gross BOC: ₹ 30 cr] as well as Worldwide BO [$ 137.5 million] in its opening weekend… The title is available in four languages in #India: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #JohnWick #JW4 #LionsgateIndia #PVRPictures."

Well, Indian audiences recently got a taste of big-style Hollywood action with its very own Hindi hit, Pathaan. The Rs 30 crore earnings of John Wick: Chapter 4 in just three days proves that Indian audiences are now ready for such big budget action films.

Speaking of the John Wick: Chapter 4, apart from Keanu Reeves, the actioner also includes Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson in pivotal roles. This Chad Stahelski’s neo-noir film’s plot shows Reeves taking on his most lethal adversaries. While the price on his head increases, the assassin picks up a fight against the High Table global that pits him against the most powerful players of the underworld from New York, Paris, Osaka to Berlin.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is being marketed as the fiercest, wildest and best film of the franchise and reportedly might mark Keanu Reeve’s final appearance as John Wick.

