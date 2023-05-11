Johnny Depp Announces Modi Biopic Cast, Al Pacino To Play Crucial Role

Johnny Depp has announced the first set of cast of his upcoming film Modi, his first film as a director in 25 years. The actor, who will be making his acting comeback with Jeanne du Barry set to premiere at Cannes, revealed he will be exploring the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in Modi.

Deadline reported that the film will be headlined by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio. He is known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Best of Youth and Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro. Pierre Niney and legendary actor Al Pacino have also been roped in for the film. Modi is set to go on floors in Budapest this fall. The supporting cast is yet to be finalised.

It has been revealed that the film will be based on a play penned by Dennis McIntyre. The play is being adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. The film will explore painter and sculptor Modigliani’s time in Paris in 1916. The film will be set in the time frame of two days wherein the artist goes through turbulent and eventful incidents involving the police.

The film’s producer Barry Navidi told Deadline, “This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al (Pachino) and I have pursued for many years. Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

Depp returns to the director’s seat for Modi after almost three decades. His last directorial venture was in 1997, helming the film The Brave. The film starred Depp and Marlon Brando. While we look forward to more news about Modi, Depp is preparing for the world premiere of his acting comeback film Jeanne du Barry.