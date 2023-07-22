Johnny Depp Cancels Concert, Was Spotted Drinking Before Show | Viral Photo Leaves Fans Angry

Johnny Depp cancelled his band, Hollywood Vampires’ concerts in Budapest and Slovakia earlier this week. While the Budapest show was cancelled on Tuesday due to “unforeseen circumstances", fans spotted the actor drinking an hour before the concert. The cancellation announcement came when fans had already assembled at the Papp László Sport Arena.

The band shared a note on Instagram that read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be cancelling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all of the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires."

Several reports claimed that the concert was cancelled due to Johnny’s ill health. A source cited by Blikk claimed, “Everything was prepared, the stage was set, the background crew was also ready for the party. It didn’t even occur to me that there could be a problem, especially since the band members also did the sound setup scheduled for the afternoon. Nobody even thought about the fact that Johnny Depp didn’t take part, a colleague also set up his microphone, but this is not unusual for such stars."

“We heard so much that Depp partied too much, he couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that, sure enough, a doctor was called in to see if there was anything more wrong than simply pushing rock stardom too far," the source added.

However, photos of the actor drinking an hour before the concert surfaced on Twitter and left fans furious. Sharing the picture, one of the social media users wrote, “Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. He likely passed out again." The tweet also read, “Before they come for me, it was confirmed by the photographer. They claim he ‘fell ill at the hotel’ even though he was drinking right before the alleged illness."

Meanwhile, the band also cancelled their performance in Slovakia on Thursday. They took to Instagram to share, “Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public. The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit."

“This cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest, but we can assure you all band members are safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the US in the coming days. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires," the statement also mentioned.