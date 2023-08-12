Joju George-starrer Pulimada’s First-Look Poster Sets The Tone For A Romance Thriller

Joju George is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. He started his career as a junior artist in films and rose to prominence through his diverse acting abilities. Joju George enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala and has received various accolades for his performances over the years. He is also a producer and has even worked as a playback singer for a few films. Joju George has been in the news for his highly-anticipated film, Pulimada. Now, the makers have revealed its first-look poster, which is making the rounds on social media.

Joju George will be next seen in the thriller Pulimada, which is directed by AK Sajan and stars Aishwarya Rajessh as the female lead. Recently, the first look poster for the film was released and shared by many actors like Joju George, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Kalyan Priyadarshini on social media. The poster for Pulimada features Joju holding Aishwarya’s hand. In the poster, both of them are dressed in wedding attire. Joju George looks anxious, and it appears like they are trying to run away from something.

According to reports, the shooting of Pulimada was completed last year. Even though there has been no official announcement regarding its release date, fans are still expecting that the film will be released soon. Recently, the tagline of Pulimada was also introduced with the poster, which said, “The Scent of a Woman".

Earlier, in an interview, the film’s director Sajan said that it is about two characters from different backgrounds. Joju plays a rural migrant farmer, and how his life changes after he meets an urban girl who was raised in Abu Dhabi forms the theme of Pulimada.

Pulimada also has Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijomol Jose, Johny Antony, and Jaffer Idukki in supporting roles. The film is produced by Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran under the banners of Einstein Media and Land Cinemas. The cinematography is handled by Venu, and the music is given by Ishaan Dev.