Movies » Jonas Brothers' Highly Anticipated Album, 'The Album,' Has Dropped
Jonas Brothers' Highly Anticipated Album, 'The Album,' Has Dropped

Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:44 IST

California, US

The Jonas Brothers' 12-track project, executive produced by Jon Bellion, arrived Friday. (Image: Jonas Brothers/Twitter)

The latest album pays heartfelt tribute to the wives of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas: Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra

Jonas Brothers’ Highly Anticipated Album ‘The Album’ Arrives with 12 Tracks, Executive Produced by Jon Bellion

“The journey this record has taken us on has been a one of a kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us. Thank you to the incredible @jonbellion for helping us bring this body of work to life," the group said in a statement on Twitter.

“We’re so proud of these songs and hope you love it as much as we do. THE ALBUM is yours now," the band added.

The latest album pays heartfelt tribute to the wives of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas: Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra, according to Page Six.

    In their album, the Jonas Brothers serenade listeners with melodic tales of love’s discovery, blossoming, and the euphoric moments that ensue, with eight tracks barely exceeding the three-minute mark, the report said.

    While drawing inspiration from the Bee Gees, the Jonas Brothers’ latest album, “The Album," ventures into a Laurel Canyon-esque sound that leans more towards the laid-back vibes of “California Dreamin'" rather than the disco energy of “Stayin’ Alive."

    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
    first published:May 13, 2023, 01:44 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 01:44 IST