Joy Mathew-starrer Political Thriller La Tomatina To Release On September 22: Reports

Actor Joy Mathew’s upcoming Malayalam film La Tomatina has been making headlines for a long time. Viewers were eagerly waiting to know more about it and its release date. According to the latest reports, the movie is slated to release on September 22. Though the makers have not officially announced the same.

La Tomatina is said to narrate the tale of a journalist, who becomes a YouTuber and boldly challenges the ruling government with his content. The thought-provoking story will narrate how a journalist gets tired of working with leading newspapers; that’s when he starts his own YouTube channel to uphold honest journalism. it will reportedly show how tainted politicians try to control the media.

Last year, La Tomatina’s makers dropped its much-awaited trailer on YouTube. It received immense appreciation from the viewers, created an online buzz, and sparked curiosity among movie enthusiasts. The 2-minute 15-second clip begins with suspicious music and some stunning visuals of someone slicing a tomato, along with a close-up optical of a wide-open pupil. The background voice in the trailer informs us of a “state of emergency". After this, the character of Joy Mathew makes his entry, fidgeting with a cockroach. From then on, the trailer takes a malicious turn with what seems like mysterious and unforeseen events taking place.

Joy Mathew, with his excellent performance, successfully holds the attention of the audience as he portrays a confusing and complex character. One of his dialogues that struck a chord with the viewers showed Joy saying, “News is what somebody somewhere wants to suppress."

La Tomatina is directed by Sajeevan Anthikad and also stars actors Kottayam Nazeer, Sreejith Ravi, Ramesh Rajasekharan, Maria Thompson, and V K Prakash in pivotal roles. As per reports, this is the first Malayalam film that draws its title’s inspiration from the famous La Tomatina festival held in Spain annually. The film is written by T Arunkumar and produced by Sindhu M, under the banner of Freethought Cinema. The music for the film is written by Arjun V and Akshaya, and the lyrics are penned by Sandeep Sudha.