Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan Have Intense Face-Off in THIS Viral War 2 Poster

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has joined War 2, as per reports. The actor, who has now become a household name after the blockbuster success of RRR and the film’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, is reportedly playing the antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan-headlined film. While Yash Raj Films is yet to address the reports, a fan has already designed a poster for the film.

The poster, designed in black and white, featured half of Hrithik’s face and half of Tarak’s face. While Hrithik’s face sported a scare, Tarak stared at the camera. Both the actor featured intense expressions. The fan shared the poster on Reddit with the caption, “I made a poster for War 2!"

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts in the comments section. “Looks a lot like the poster for Vijay’s Master," an user wrote. “Cool concept, but it seems more like Prashant Neel’s coalverse movie," added another. “Perfect for KGF 3," a third user wrote.

Earlier in the day, Pinkvilla reported that Jr NTR will be facing off Hrithik’s Kabir in War 2. “NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry," the source told the publication.

“If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry,” the insider added.

War 2 is reportedly directed by Ayan Mukerji.

