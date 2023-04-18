Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Friendship Hits A Rough Patch After RRR Success: Report

The bonhomie between actors Ram Charan and JR NTR during the promotion of their film RRR last year caught everyone’s attention. The two actors appeared to be sharing a close bond and often praised each other in the media. It was just refreshing to see the duo sharing a genuine bond, keeping all the professional rivalry in the background. However, the latest reports suggest that all is not well between the duo and there’s a possible rift between them.

The two actors were last spotted at the Oscars alongside director SS Rajamouli and other team members of RRR. Their film’s Naatu Naatu song won the Best Song award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Siasat Daily’s recent reports indicate that the reason behind the possible rift between the actors is their increasing global fame, fan rivalries and different career paths. According to the report, Jr NTR avoided mentioning Ram Charan’s name during his speech while promoting Vishwak Sen’s film Das Ka Dhamki. Additionally, it was observed that he did not congratulate Ram while mentioning team RRR.

Ram Charan was even absent from Jr NTR’s birthday celebration, which was attended by numerous celebrities.

Although many people are familiar with the longstanding rivalry between their families, the collaboration of two prominent actors in RRR was an unforgettable moment for cinema enthusiasts.

In an interview with Golden Globes, Ram Charan was asked about any competitiveness between himself and Jr NTR. He responded by stating that the film served as a means to publicly announce their friendship. While there was undoubtedly some healthy competition between them, they always attempted to support and empathize with one another’s mental and physical well-being during the shoot.

During an interview with American journalist David Poland, Ram Charan discussed the rivalry between his family and Jr NTR’s family. He acknowledged that while there is “a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie" between them, healthy competition also exists.

The actor also pointed out that even within his own family, there is competition “once the party is over, once the festival is over." He also mentioned that the rivalry between his and Jr NTR’s families has been ongoing in the film industry for 20-30 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here