Jr NTR Birthday: 6 Unmissable Movies of the RRR Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Jr. NTR has solidified his position in Indian cinema with his charisma and talent. From his early years as a child actor to his rise as one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, NTR has become a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to his excellent acting skills and unwavering dedication to his profession, he has garnered a sizable fan base and won numerous awards. The Simhadri actor has managed to impress viewers easily with his versatility and charm. On his 40th birthday, here is a list of some of Jr NTR’s must-watch films.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jr NTR: From RRR to Devara, Latest and Upcoming Films of Telugu Superstar

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)