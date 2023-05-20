Jr NTR Birthday: Here's Why RRR Star is Called the 'Man Of Masses'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Jr NTR became a viral sensation with the success of RRR. A force to be reckoned with, he is listed among the highest-paid actors in the South. Over the years the Dhammu actor has managed to develop a reputation for being one of the most bankable actors of his generation. On Saturday, May 20, Jr NTR will celebrate his 40th birthday. On the special occasion, here’s taking a look at why he is dubbed the ‘Man of the masses.’

Millions Of Fans Admire Him. Loves Him. Goes Crazy By Seeing Him 💙His Presence Is IMPECCABLEHis Capabilities Are UNIMAGINABLEHis Grace & Energy Is AWESTRUCK He Is Our MAN OF MASSES & We Call Him THE MASS DEMIGOD ❤️‍🔥 PC : @sasankmuppalla #TheMassDemiGodNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/8n2gdqaHZm — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) May 18, 2023

TOP-NOTCH PERFORMANCES

Be it a friend, a gangster, a die-hard lover, or freedom fighter, Jr NTR has displayed his versatility by essaying unconventional characters time and again. From RRR to Baadshah, the actor has several top-notch movies under his belt. Jr NTR made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of seven in 1991. In a career spanning three decades, he has bagged numerous accolades including two state Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards. Moreover, his last release RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, ended up winning a prestigious Golden Globe as well as an Academy Award for Best Song.

HUMBLE NATURE

Though he is one of the most successful actors in the Telugu industry, Jr NTR chooses to live a humble lifestyle. There have been several instances when his down-to-earth nature has melted hearts on social media. When an ardent fan of the star met with an accident during the pandemic, Jr NTR personally wished him a speedy recovery on a video call. Not only did he provide strength to the ailing well-wisher but also ensured to help him out financially.

.@tarak9999 made a video call to his fan who met with an accident recently.The star wished him a speedy recovery.#ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/ZPAM6L9Rwr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 7, 2021

During a promotional event for his movie Baadshah in 2013, one of his fans lost his life in a stampede. Jr NTR donated a lump-sum amount to the family of the deceased while also promising to take care of the members.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jr NTR: From RRR to Devara, Latest and Upcoming Films of Telugu Superstar

SINGING PROWESS

Fans are aware of the actor’s exceptional dancing prowess, but not many know Jr NTR is also a gifted singer. From Geleya Geleya to Follow Follow, he has donned the hat of a playback singer for multiple hit numbers. Notably, he was once also nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Male Playback Telugu Singer category for Follow Follow from the movie Nannaku Prematho.

APPRECIATION FOR FANS

The RRR star never fails to show appreciation for his fans’ efforts. Jr NTR has a massive fan following around the globe. From crowding theatres to chanting his name, his well-wishers never fail to display their outpouring love for him. And his fandom has extended globally. To wish him luck for NTR30, his well-wishers flew a special banner for him in Los Angeles.

Sky is the limit for @tarak9999 fans who expressed their happiness over #RRRMovie and wished their best for #NTR30 by flying an aeroplane banner over the prestigious Hollywood sign. #ManOfMassesNTRpic.twitter.com/eNONjYIsjx — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 20, 2023

top videos

CHARITY WORK

Jr NTR never misses a chance to give back to society. In 2021, he donated Rs 25 lakh to provide aid to flood victims in Andhra Pradesh. He had also contributed to the CM’s Relief Fund to support those affected by Cyclone Hudhud in 2014.