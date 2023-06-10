Jr NTR Charges Rs 8 Crores For Fast Food Advertisement? Here's What We Know

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was recently seen in the new ad for fast food joint McDonalds. The RRR actor became the latest Telugu star after Rashmika Mandanna to join the brand. While the quirky ad was recently released, it has been reported that Tarak charged a bomb for the ad.

If a report by Siasat.com is to be believed, Jr NTR charges anything between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore for the ad commercial. “According to sources, Jr NTR’s massive remuneration for each brand endorsement is around Rs 6-8 crore," the report stated, hinting that he charged a similar amount for the new advertisement.

Speaking about his association with the food joint brand, Tarak said in a press statement, “I’m happy to join McDonalds (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit – #DontExplainDontShare.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has two massive projects in the making. Tarak is currently filming Devera with Janhvi Kapoor. His 30th film, the first look was released on his birthday last month. In it, Jr NTR can be seen on a beach gripping a sword covered in blood. He maintains a serious expression while dressed entirely in black. The surroundings feature several lifeless bodies strewn about near Jr NTR. Devara is slated to release in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Besides Devara, Tarak has also been roped in for War 2. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, the Telugu star will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. The news was seemingly confirmed by Hrithik and Jr NTR on the latter’s birthday. It is reported that Ayan Mukerji is helming the film.