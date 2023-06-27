Jr NTR Demands Probe In Fan's Mysterious Death; Issues First Official Statement | Check Here

Telugu actor Jr NTR has finally issued a statement after the demise of his ardent fan Shyam. He was found dead on Monday. While some claim that Shyam died by Suicide, his family and friends have alleged foul play. In his statement, Jr NTR paid tribute to his fan and urged the government to probe the case.

“Shyam’s death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam’s family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately," Taarak’s statement, which is originally in Telugu, reads.

Earlier today, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Banu Naidu also alleged the involvement of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members Shyam’s death case. “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served", he tweeted.

Since then, ‘We Want Justice For Shyam NTR’ has been trending on Twitter. Check out some of the Tweets here:

Shyam rose to fame back in March this year when a video of him hugging Jr NTR went viral from a pre-release event of Vishvak Sem’s Dhamki where the Telugu superstar was the chief guest. In the video, Shyam was seen trying to breach the security to take a picture with the RRR actor. However, when the actor show him being pushed aside, he called him up and took a picture with the youth.