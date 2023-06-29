Jr NTR Feels 'Honoured' After Team RRR Gets Invited To Join The Academy, Says 'It Is A Proud Moment'

The mega blockbuster of Indian Cinema, RRR, has again made headlines with its achievement, as the team received an invitation to join as members of the esteemed Academy. The two stars of the Tollywood industry, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who played the lead roles, have been invited to join along with the other five members of the RRR team. However, it is to be noted that SS Rajamouli, the director, is not on the list.

Jr NTR released a statement to express his gratitude and extend his wishes to the team. It read, “It is such a proud moment for all of us in the RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, Chandra Bose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honor. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. I would also like to congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have received invitations from the Academy as well (sic)."

SS Rajamouli also took to Twitter to mark this feat; he wrote " “Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil &Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year 🙂 (sic)."

RRR, the action-packed pan-India spectacle, became a global hit and received high acclaim from the Academy. It is the first Indian feature film to receive an Oscar. The featured song ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. The mega-blockbuster film was directed by SS Rajamouli and had a star-studded cast, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan, among many more.