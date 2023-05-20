Jr NTR Finally REACTS To Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post, 'You Should Start Counting Down The Days Too'

After the success of RRR, it was speculated that Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to go on floors later this year and promises to showcase some high-octane action scenes. It is highly anticipated among the audience. Earlier, it was reported that Jr NTR’s role in War 2 will have “negative shades." However, no official announcement was made about it. Now in a fresh turn of events, Hrithik Roshan, while wishing Tarak on his birthday somewhat confirmed that the pan-India superstar is indeed a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. And NTR Jr reaction to his tweet further confirms this news.

Hrithik took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama”.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet 😉 Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

Replying to his tweet, Jr NTR penned, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi 💪💣✊ see you soon!"

Thank you sir for your lovely wish!I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi 💪💣✊ see you soon! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

top videos

A source close to the production house informed that, “NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry,” the insider added.