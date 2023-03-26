Jr NTR Has the Most Adorable Birthday Wish for His Wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Check RRR Actor's Post

Jr NTR is all over the news for his film RRR which made India proud by winning an Oscar under Best Original Song Category for the track Naatu Naatu. The SS Rajamouli film had NTR and Ram Charan in lead. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film with Koratala Siva. Amid this, the actor celebrated his wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday. On Sunday, he took to social media to share an unseen photo with her on her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday ammalu…❤️❤️"

Take a look:

Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. Their wedding was fixed by the actor’s family. It was an arranged marriage setup. They are now parents to two boys- Nandamuri Bhargava ram and Abhay Ram.

Jr NTR’s film RRR made history during the awards season in the US. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan won several awards this year in the west, including the prestigious Oscars. RRR is an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

Meanwhile, the actor’s new film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor was launched on Thursday. Dubbed as NTR 30, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and marks Janhvi’s first Telugu film. It was launched by Tarak’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The RRR helmer was joined by KGF 2 director Prashant Neel at the event. The team came together for a special puja as well.

