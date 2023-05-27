Jr. NTR Looks Deadly In New Photoshoot, Flaunts Million Dollar Smile In Devara Look

Jr. NTR, an immensely gifted superstar in the Telugu film industry, is currently experiencing a remarkable phase in his acting journey. His exceptional talent garnered international recognition following his outstanding portrayal in RRR, a movie directed by SS Rajamouli that emerged as one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history. Following the tremendous success of this historical drama, Jr. NTR is now gearing up to delight his fans with his 30th project in the industry. Titled Devara, this film commenced production last month, promising to captivate audiences once again.

In a recent collaboration, the highly acclaimed Telugu superstar joined forces with the renowned celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker for a captivating post-pack-up shoot. This remarkable photo session took place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on a Friday evening. Avinash Gowariker, who regularly updates his official Instagram handle, treated his followers to a series of awe-inspiring photographs featuring Jr. NTR in all his glory.

Avinash Gowariker, the renowned celebrity photographer, recently took to social media to share a series of monochrome pictures that instantly became a sensation. These captivating images featured the immensely popular and amiable Jr. NTR in his element during a post-pack-up shoot. From his genuine smile that exudes warmth to his effortlessly cool and charismatic “BadAss" look, the photographs captured every facet of Jr. NTR’s unmatched style. Within moments, these viral snapshots showcased the Telugu superstar’s undeniable swag and million-dollar smile, further solidifying his status as the “ManOfMasses”, reads his Instagram post.

For his milestone 30th project, Jr. NTR is set to collaborate once again with the popular Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva in the film titled Devara. This highly anticipated movie also marks the Telugu debut of the acclaimed Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. The filming commenced in April 2023, accompanied by an extravagant pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Devara is envisioned as a mass action entertainer, with its storyline unfolding in the coastal region of Telugu states. Excitingly, the film is expected to have a wide release across India by mid-2024, reaching audiences in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.