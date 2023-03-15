Jr NTR, Ram Charan REFUSED To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023; Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan

Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans were hoping that the RRR stars would set the 95th Academy Awards stage on fire with their performance on Naatu Naatu. However, to everyone’s disappointment, they didn’t join singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj on stage as the latter duo performed the song with Lauren Gottlieb and other American dancers. It has now been revealed that Tarak and Ram were approached for the performance but they backed out.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has made headlines once again after he threatened Salman Khan in a recent interview. He asked the actor to apologise or be ready to face the consequences. Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck.

Ananya Panday was spotted smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted picture. The actress, who was attending the bash with her family on Tuesday, was seen holding a cigarette in a picture shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees. While the picture was pulled down, a Reddit user had already taken a screenshot and shared it on the platform, sparking a discussion.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today and on this occasion, several celebrities have taken to social media to wish her. Out of them, Alia’s ex-beau Sidharth Malhotra, too, dropped an adorable photo with the actress. Sidharth who made his Bollywood with Alia and Varun Dhawan in the film Student of the Year recently married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The actress, too, left a sweet wish for Alia.

Divya Aggarwal took to Instagram to post a video in which she is seen asking for work from director Anurag Kashyap. She also penned an open letter for him.

