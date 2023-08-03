Jr NTR Resumes Devara Shooting, Makers Tease Fans With A Shot From The Film

Telugu cinema’s RRR fame, Jr NTR, is currently shooting for his 30th film Devara. The film’s makers have teased an action-packed scene set in the sea, showcasing a breathtaking image of deep waters with two rows in what appears to be a huge body of water on the official Twitter page of the movie.

The excitement surrounding Jr NTR’s upcoming film has escalated as the makers provided an update on the shooting sequences of the movie, promising a grand-scale production. The response from viewers has been overwhelming and fans eagerly anticipate the exceptional action scenes as they flood the comment box with love. The makers shared the post with the caption, “After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets today."

The film’s shoot commenced at Taher Studio and is expected to continue for a month. Regular updates from the makers have heightened curiosity and enthusiasm among fans. Last month, R Rathnavelu, Devara’s director of photography, posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, captioning them, “Captured Devara’s brutal and bloody action against a shimmering moonlit sea!" He also tagged the cast and crew of the movie. The post was widely reshared by fans, further amplifying the anticipation for the film’s release on the silver screen.

On April 5, 2024, Devara is set to tentatively hit theatres. The stellar cast includes NT Rama Rao Jr, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Chaitra Roy. Koratala Siva, who has written and directed the film, is part of the producing crew, along with Sandeep Gunnam, Kosaraju Harikrishna, Nandamuri Kalyan, Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Ram. The movie’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics. The film is slated for a global release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.