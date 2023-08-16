Jr NTR Revals Saif Ali Khan's Intense Look As Bhaira From Devara, Sends Him Birthday Wishes; Photo

Devara, the highly anticipated Telugu film starring Jr NTR, has been generating much excitement. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Jr NTR, the film’s protagonist, has officially unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan, who plays the character Bhaira in this intense film. The initial glimpse has captured the attention of online users.

Touted to be a larger-than-life, big-budgeted and performance-oriented entertainer, the film co-stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Celebrating the actor’s birthday today, Man of Masses NTR Jr introduced fans to Saif Ali Khan’s character named Bhaira and unveiled his first look from the film.

In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Looking all things intense and intriguing, this sure has come out as a great surprise for Devara fans. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of Masses NTR Jr wrote, “BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir! #Devara"

According to a source from Pinkvilla, the actor is taking a two-day break from filming Devara to celebrate his 53rd birthday on August 16 with his family. Instead of a big party, Saif wants to have a small, private celebration with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. After the celebration, he will go back to the Devara movie set. Meanwhile, while sharing her excitement about working in the film, Janhvi Kapoor had said, “I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much I think for one year I was like please mujhe mauka mile mujhe mauka mile and finally it’s happening!"

A new filming schedule is presently underway in Hyderabad, with Shine Tom Chacko portraying a significant role. Yuvasudha Arts, in collaboration with NTR Arts, is orchestrating the movie on a grand scale. Anirudh Ravichander has been enlisted as the music composer for this highly awaited film, which is scheduled for an expansive global release on April 5, 2024.