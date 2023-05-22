MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out In Theatre Playing Simhadri After Jr NTR Fans Burst Crackers, Videos Go Viral

A massive fire broke out in a theatre in Vijayawada wherein Jr NTR’s 2003 hit Telugu film Simhadri was playing. The film Simhadri was re-released on the occasion of Tarak’s birthday. While fans rushed to cinemas to watch the film, things took a dark turn on Sunday evening. A fire broke out, engulfing two rows of a cinema hall in Vijayawada’s Apsara theatre playing the film.

Jr NTR fans had to be evacuated from the spot, however, many stood in the balcony and watched the events unfold. It is reported that fans were bursting crackers inside the all before the fire broke out. In the video, the theatre owners were trying to bring the fire under control while police personnels were designated for help. The incident has received strong reactions from social media users, with many slamming fans’ behaviour.

#JrNTR fans burnt crackers in Apsara theatre in #Vijayawada on Saturday as part of celebrating his birthday during his movie #SIMHADRI. Due to fire crackers seats in d theatre were burnt. @tarak9999 @JrNTR_ @APPOLICE100 @JrNTRDevotees pic.twitter.com/wphN7Lh4Zo— R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) May 20, 2023

APSARA THEATRE VIJAYAWADA SHOW CANCELED DUE TO FIRE EMERGENCY 🚨 MASS AMMA MOGUDU ANTARRA BABU 🔥🙏@tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR#Simhadri4K 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1Od1nucm4 — subbu⚔️⚓ దేవర 🔱 (@subbumhk) May 20, 2023

top videos

“This is very sad. The theatre owner has to face the brunt of some unruly fans,” a fan tweeted. “Such behaviour can’t be tolerated. Who’s going to pay for the property damage?" another added.

Simhadri was directed by SS Rajamouli and was his second collaboration with Jr NTR. Re-released on the occasion of his birthday, many fans thronged to the theatres to re-watch the film and celebrate Tarak. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movies. The actor not only has Devara with Janhvi Kapoor but also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.