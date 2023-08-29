Jr NTR Skipped NTR Rs 100 Coin Inauguration Due To THIS Reason? Here's What We Know

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the commemorative Rs 100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on August 28. The actor-turned-politician was also the grandfather of Jr NTR. Many members of his family attended the prestigious occasion. However, Tarak was visibly absent from the gathering. Although the RRR star hasn’t commented on his absence, it is reported that Tarak was forced to skip the event due to a prior commitment.

According to a report by Great Andhra, Jr NTR was invited to the grand event. However, he had skipped the special occasion due to the schedule of his upcoming film Devera. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles. Apart from Tarak, Kalyan Ram was also said to be invited but opted out of the event. Others present at the event were TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and NTR’s sons and daughters, including Daggubati Purandeswari.

One India reported that the newly launched coin comes with the value of hundred rupees. Other specifics of the coin include a diameter of 44 mm, made from 50 percent Silver, 40 per cent Copper, 5 per cent Nickel and 5 per cent Zinc. Some salient features of the coin also includes three lions and the Ashoka Chakra on one side and a visage of NTR on the other side, along with the inscription ‘Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satha Jayanthi’.

The official handle of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on X (previously known as Twitter) shared videos from the launch and wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu released the commemorative coin on Late Shri NT Rama Rao on his centenary year at RBCC. The President said that Late Shri NT Rama Rao has enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films. NTR’s popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader."