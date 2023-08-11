Jr NTR-starrer Devara And Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule To Clash At The Box Office In April 2024?

Jr NTR’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Devara. The film’s team launched its first look on Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20, this year. They announced the official release date as April 5, 2024. Previously, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was set to release in December 2023. It got delayed due to several reasons. Now, the Pushpa team is reportedly eyeing to clash with Jr NTR’s Devara and aiming to release the film in April 2024. This will be one of the biggest clashes of Sankranthi 2024. Interestingly, there are some other reports which suggest that the creators of Pushpa 2: The Rule are eyeing a March release. They want to follow a similar timeline as SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Just like the successful blockbuster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which was released in March 2022, Sukumar and Allu Arjun are reportedly aiming to finish filming their movie by January 2024; this will enable them to schedule a release in March.

Devara is set to have a special summer release. The preparations are underway to ensure the film meets the announced date. The female lead in the film is Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the antagonist against Jr NTR. The movie is being produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts banners. The musical score for the film is being crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Some crucial action sequences of Devara are presently being shot in Hyderabad on a specially-designed set by skilled Hollywood visual effects experts. A massive water tank, resembling the open seas, has reportedly been built on the set, exclusively for Jr NTR’s fight scene with a shark. Sources within the Devara production team suggest that this sequence will surpass even Jr NTR’s impactful opening scene involving a tiger in RRR, which had attracted significant attention.

Additionally, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are also trying to build up buzz surrounding their film. Sukumar has generated significant excitement with the release of the glimpse, ‘Where is Pushpa?’ in April this year.

Following the global reception of the initial part, expectations for Pushpa 2: The Rule are currently sky-high. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, this pan-India film will feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.