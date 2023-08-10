Jr NTR-starrer Devara To Have Action Sequences Bigger Than RRR: Reports

Filmmaker Koratala Siva made an ambitious project last year in the form of Acharya, which starred real-life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Expectations were high, but the film ended up being a major critical and commercial disappointment. While one unsuccessful film is often enough to write off a director nowadays, Koratala Siva got a major opportunity to redeem himself. He has been roped in to direct NTR30, starring Junior NTR in his second pan-India release post the success of RRR.

The movie has been making headlines right since its announcement with a tentative title NTR30. Later, its title was revealed to be Devara. To ensure a solid and compelling storyline, various revisions were made throughout the script planning stage. Jr NTR’s engagement in this process has been admirable. It is clear that he is committed to making the action scenes in Devara stand out. Important action scenes are currently being filmed in Hyderabad on a set that was specifically created for the film by professional Hollywood visual effects artists. A huge water tank on the sets, which resembles the open seas, is reported to have been constructed specifically for Jr NTR’s fight sequence with a shark.

According to sources close to the production team of Devara, this particular scene will be even bigger than Jr NTR’s entry scene of his fight with a tiger in RRR, which had garnered a lot of attention.

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

R Rathnavelu is the director of photography, and Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the soundtrack of Devara. Key parts will be played by Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Devara will be Jahnvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Devara, Junior NTR also has Prashanth Neel’s tentatively titled NTR31. There have also been massive hints dropped by Yash Raj Studios and Hrithik Roshan that he will be part of War 2.