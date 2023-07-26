Jr NTR-starrer Devara Update: Check Out Its Budget, Tentative Release Date And More

Telugu film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR in the lead, has created hype since the day it was announced. The movie, which is Jr NTR’s 30th project, reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 300 crore. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in the South film industry with Devara. The film’s shooting is reportedly going on in full swing. Recently, the action scenes of the movie have also been shot. Devara is supposed to be high on action drama, and will have many special action sequences. The film will also have emotional elements to it.

Along with Janhvi Kapoor, another famous Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the movie. The action scenes have been reportedly shot with Jr NTR, alongside fighters and Sai Ali Khan, at RFC and Taher studio in Shamshabad. A grand ship against a massive blue screen was built at the Hyderabad studio for the shooting of these scenes. Koratala Siva and Jr NTR decided to shoot for the action sequences first, followed by regular drama sequences and songs in the movie. The team is being very particular about the visual effects and production design quality of the movie.

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni under his banner Yuva Sudha Arts and Kosaraju Hari, in association with Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts. It is supposed to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. It is reported that due to the demand of the story, the scenes were to be shot in the dark. In such a situation, a big set was constructed in the Hyderabad studio. Jr NTR had to shoot the action scenes for the movie for 2 weeks in low light.

Fans all over India have high hopes for this movie, following a hit like Jr NTR’s RRR. We must wait to see if it will live up to the audience’s expectations or not. Devara will release in theatres in April next year reportedly.