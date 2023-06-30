Jr NTR-starrer Devara's Climax To Lead Into The 2nd Part: Reports

Jr NTR is considered one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has a huge fan following, and after his stint in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he has gained worldwide recognition. Now, the actor is coming up with his new film, Devara, which was earlier tentatively titled #NTR30. From time to time, the makers are often found revealing updates about the film, which keep the fans excited about the project. Now, the makers have revealed yet another update about the climax of the film.

According to reports, the scripting of the project took almost 6 months and it has been found that the climax of Devara has been designed in a way that will give a lead for the second part of the project.

Recently, the makers also revealed that Jr NTR has just completed another shooting schedule for the film in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film’s lead actor. Reportedly, the whole 14-day schedule was also attended by the action director and the visual effects supervisor, who will be responsible for giving life to the massive sequence.

The makers also unveiled the poster for the project. In the poster, Jr NTR holds a bloodied sword in his hand on what appears to be a seashore. He is seen in all-black attire, exuding a serious look. It also has several dead bodies scattered around him.

Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR’s brother, under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts. Apart from Jr NTR, the film will mark the Telugu film debut of Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, the actress also has a crucial role in the film, which will play a significant part in the plot line. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the antagonist in the project.

The film is aimed at being released on a pan-India level and is expected to hit theatres in April next year.