CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Jr NTR Struggles To Walk and Pay Respect at NTR Ghat As Fans Mob Him, Netizens ANGRY; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Jr NTR Struggles To Walk and Pay Respect at NTR Ghat As Fans Mob Him, Netizens ANGRY; Watch Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

Jr NTR mobbed at NTR Ghat.

Jr NTR mobbed at NTR Ghat.

Jr NTR was seen visiting the NTR centenary on Sunday morning to pay his respects. Unfortunately, he was met by a massive mob of fans.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was mobbed at the NTR ghat as he stepped out to pay his respects. On Sunday morning, the Devara star was seen making his way to the Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR’s centenary to offer prayers and pay his respects. While social media users were happy to see Tarak at the ghat, they were upset with fans’ behaviour at the venue.

In a video now going viral, Jr NTR was seen dressed in white and making his way to the centenary with his team. Unfortunately, a sea of fans spotted him and rushed to catch a glimpse of the superstar. In the process, the crowd grew bigger and there was no space for Tarak to even walk. Although the struggle to pass through, Tarak maintained his cool, waiting for the crowd to calm down and make his way further.

The mob left social media users angry. Many took to the comments section of the video and slammed fans for their behaviour. “People do not have common sense at all.. What is the use of that man coming, why is he troubling so much… Then they will cut their hands brother… I’m… Is that minimum common sense," an user wrote. “Poor man, he is not able to bow properly in spirit," another wrote. “There is a limit for tolerance also man," a third user reacted.

Tarak has been busy with his work lately. The RRR actor, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, is currently shooting for two upcoming films. The actor announced the title of his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Devasa, which is currently under filming process. Jr NTR also seemingly confirmed rumours that he will be starring in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jr NTR
  2. regional cinema
first published:May 28, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated:May 28, 2023, 10:37 IST