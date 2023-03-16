Vishwak Sen’s directorial Das Ka Dhamki is all set to release on the big screen on March 22 this year. Starring Vishwak, Nivetha Pethuraj and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles, the film has been produced under the banner of Vishwak Sen Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations. Recently, it was announced that Jr NTR will attend the pre-release event of the film at Shilpakala Vedhika in Hyderabad on March 17, 6 PM onwards.

Earlier, the team released its second trailer in Karimnagar, Telangana. At this trailer launch event, Vishwak Sen made this announcement that Jr NTR is going to attend the pre-release event.

Vishwak Sen announced the chief guest through his social media handle too. He wrote in his post: “Make way for the GRRRandest Night. #DasKaDhamki Pre-release Event On March 17th at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. Jr NTR to grace the event as the Guest of Honour”. He has also released a video to make the announcement.

Vishwak is a huge fan of Jr NTR, so he decided to have him at the film’s pre-release event.

Das Ka Dhamki also stars Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Ajay, Rohini Molleti, and Prithviraj in prominent roles. With music by Leon James, the cinematography of the film is handled by Dinesh K Babu.

Vishwak Sen is best known for films like HIT, Falaknuma Das, and Vellipomakey. Some of his other films include Paagal, Ori Devuda, and Unstoppable With NBK. Now, the actor is also set to appear in upcoming films including Stop Rape and Oh My Kadavule.

Jr NTR has acted in hit films such as RRR, To Father With Love, Janatha Garage, Simhadri, Ramayanam, Aadi, and Temper. Recently, his power-packed song Naatu Naatu from Rajamouli-directorial RRR created history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar under the Best Original Song category.

