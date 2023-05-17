Jr NTR To Miss NT Rama Rao’s Centenary Meeting On May 20: Report

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has invited Jr NTR to late chief minister NT Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations. Jr NTR is the grandson of NT Rama Rao and nephew of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Now, there are reports that the actor is likely to skip the NTR centenary meeting planned by the TDP in Hyderabad on May 20. Incidentally, the actor’s birthday falls on the same day and is said to be leaving for Mauritius to celebrate with his friends and family members.

According to reports by Times Of India, sources said that the actor communicated to NTR souvenir committee convenor and former MLC TD Janardhan that his Mauritius visit plans were made long back. NTR also mentioned that he will try his best to reschedule his plans and attend his grandfather’s centenary celebrations.

Janardhan told the media house that Jr NTR has told him about his plans to visit Mauritius to celebrate his birthday. “He, however, assured me that he will try to reschedule the trip to attend his grandfather’s centenary event," he said.

He also mentioned that there was no specific reason to plan the meeting in Hyderabad on May 20 as they have planned about 100 meetings around the world to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the TDP founder.

Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders including senior BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao will attend the meeting. Janardhans also said that they are hopeful that other members of the family also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the title and the first look of Jr NTR’s next with Koratala Siva will be unveiled on his birthday. The film, also featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is tentatively titled NTR 30. He also has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel. He is also gearing up to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukherji and has another project with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.