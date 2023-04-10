Jr NTR To Play Dual-Role In His Next With Koratala Siva: Report

Telugu actor Jr NTR has made a special place in the hearts of many with his latest film RRR. The 39-year-old’s compelling performance in the SS Rajamouli directorial earned him multiple plaudits from both critics and movie buffs. After basking in the success of RRR, Jr NTR has once again jumped back to work. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR 30. Helmed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30 has successfully created a buzz among the masses ever since the first-look poster of Jr NTR was released. Now, reports claim that Jr NTR will be seen in a double role in the highly-anticipated action entertainer.

Playing double roles is not something new for Jr NTR. The actor has already essayed dual characters in filmmaker V V Vinayak’s action drama Adhurs. But, if sources are to be believed, Jr NTR will come before the audience in a never-see-before avatar for NTR 30. He is reportedly to play both the father and the son in the film. Koratala Siva is also engaged in penning down the script for the film, keeping in mind both the characters of Jr NTR. The RRR actor is also assisting the filmmaker in the process.

NTR 30 will also have plenty of action sequences, which will be exclusively filmed in Goa and Visakhapatnam, as per sources. The film team is ready to construct a grand set at a hefty budget for the same. In the opening ceremony of the film, Koratala Siva hinted that Jr NTR will be seen bringing down corrupt and influential people to their knees.

As per a report by India TV, Kortala Siva in the grand launch event shared that the backdrop of NTR 30 will be on a long-forgotten, coastal land in India. “It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans, where men are closer to beasts than men. They don’t fear God or even death,” revealed the director.

NTR 30 also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s foray into Tollywood for the first time. Her first-look poster, dressed in a saree, sitting on a rock against crashing waves has heightened the excitement of fans. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan has also been roped in for the film. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist. Further details of NTR 30, which is going to be a pan-Indian marvel have been kept under tight wraps.

