Jr NTR To Prabhas, Meet The Highest Paid Actors Of South Cinema

Over the past decade, South Indian cinema has experienced a remarkable surge in viewership. The film industry in the southern region of India is known for its talented artists who consistently captivate audiences and create box office sensations. Several highly paid-star heroes demand substantial fees for their roles in movies. Let’s take a look at some of the most well-paid actors in South Indian cinema.

Jr NTR, a popular superstar in the Telugu film industry, has reportedly raised his fee after the tremendous success of the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, in which he starred alongside Ram Charan. Sources suggest that he may charge around Rs 60-80 crore for his upcoming projects.

Ram Charan, who gained significant career momentum from his role as Alluri Sitarama Raju in the blockbuster period action drama RRR, has commanded a fee of Rs 45 crore for his portrayal in the film. However, for his next project directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Charan is rumoured to be earning an astounding Rs 100 crore.

Allu Arjun, the Telugu star presently working on Pushpa: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly doubled his fee for the sequel to the film. He is now set to earn a staggering Rs 120 crore for his role in the movie.

Prabhas, the rising superstar of Telugu cinema, continues to maintain his immense popularity despite recent box-office challenges. With a series of high-budget movies like Project K, Salaar, and the upcoming Adipurush, Prabhas is expected to further boost his already massive net worth. Reports indicate that he is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role in filmmaker Om Raut’s upcoming mythological drama, which is being made on a budget of approximately Rs 500 crore.

Thalapathi Vijay, often considered the most expensive actor in the Tamil industry, charges a staggering Rs 150 crore for a film, surpassing even superstar Rajinikanth’s salary. Known for his roles in films like Puli, Vijay’s earnings have significantly increased from Rs 25 crore to his current rate.

Vijay Sethupathi, equally popular, recently experienced success with Viduthalai Part 1. He has showcased his talent in both commercial and artistic films, distinguishing himself from other actors. Although not typically seen as a leading hero, he has garnered a reputation for his exceptional acting skills. Vijay Sethupathi earns between Rs 25 to 30 crore for his film projects and is set to portray the antagonist in Shahrukh Khan’s Jawaan.