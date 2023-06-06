Jr NTR Ventures Into Film Production With Brother Kalyan Ram

Jr NTR is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has worked in some of the most popular films, like Jai Lava Kusa, Simhadri, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage, etc. He enjoys a massive fan following in South India. After the success of his hit film RRR, the actor has also received global recognition. His film even won an Oscar in the Best Song category. According to reports, the actor is planning to produce films as well.

Reportedly, the RRR superstar has decided to launch a new banner and will produce low-budget films. It has been found that he will be collaborating with his brother Kalyan Ram for the banner and will be producing films for theatres as well as OTTs. Kalyan Ram already owns a production house named NTR Arts, but Jr NTR wants a new banner that will only cater to new films and will also launch fresh faces and content for the viewers.

Recently, superstar Ram Charan has also launched a production house in collaboration with UV Creations. He also announced a film named The Indian House starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. Apart from Ram Charan, South Indian superstars like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have also started their own production houses and are looking to back fresh and exciting content.

Lately, small-budget films with good content have been doing well at the box office. As a result, more and more people in the industry are backing them and are ready to produce them.

Jr NTR is currently filming Devara, a film directed by Koratala Siva. This collaboration marks their reunion following the success of their previous film, Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor joins the cast as the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. The music in the film will be by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, Jr NTR has an action-oriented film in the pipeline with director Prashanth Neel, although production has not commenced yet. Apart from this, he will also be playing the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.