Jr NTR Vs Ram Charan: A Look At Their Assets And Educational Qualification

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has given Ram Charan and Jr NTR global recognition. The characters from the film won immense love from viewers. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s personal equation has become a major topic of discussion ever since. The stars come from rival film families. In the interviews, both the actors revealed that they are good friends. According to reports, Jr NTR and Ram Charan entered the Telugu film industry as competitors. Fans of both often compare their income, assets, personal and professional life, as well as their brand endorsements on social media. Today, let’s draw a comparison between Jr NTR and Ram Charan based on these aspects.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are both passionate about cars. They are the first to buy any new car in the market. Last year, Jr NTR was in the news as he was the first person to buy a Lamborghini Urus Graphite model car in India. Its cost is Rs 3.16 crore. Jr NTR also has Mercedes Benz GLS 350D and Range Rover Vogue SUVs. He also bought a Porsche 718 Cayman for Rs 85.95 lakh. Jr NTR’s most used car BMW LD costs Rs 1.32 crore. Ram Charan owns an Aston Martin Vintage car. He also has a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D SUV. Its cost is around Rs 80 lakh. He also has a Rs 3.34 crore Rolls Royce Phantom, and Rs 3.5 crore Range Rover.

Jr NTR also has a private jet worth Rs 80 crore. Ram Charan owns an airline company called TrueJet.

Jr NTR has a big bungalow in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi also have a big bungalow next to Jr NTR’s house. Ram Charan’s house in Hyderabad is reported to cost more than Rs 30 crore. It is reported that Jr NTR has luxurious bungalows in Bangalore as well as Hyderabad. It is reported that their worth is more than Rs 450 crore. Ram Charan’s assets inherited from his father and movies are around Rs 1,350 crore.

As far as Jr NTR’s qualification is concerned, he has completed his schooling at Vidyaranya High School, Hyderabad, and completed his intermediate education at St Mary’s College, Hyderabad. Ram Charan was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai, Lawrence School, Lovedale, The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and then he did his B Com at St Mary’s College, Hyderabad.

