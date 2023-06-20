Jr NTR Welcomes Ram Charan, Upasana to 'Parents Club' After Birth of Baby Girl, Ends Feud Rumours

Jr NTR was among the first Telugu stars to wish Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela as they weclomed their baby girl. On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed their daughter. While Ram and Upasana are yet to share details about the little one, Ram’s RRR co-star Jr NTR took to Twitter and welcomed them to the ‘parents club.’

A father of two himself, Tarak told Ram and Upasana, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 20, 2023

The tweet has come weeks after it was claimed that all is not good between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. For a while now, there have been rumours doing the rounds claiming that Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in a feud. While Ram seemingly shut down the rumours by talking about Tarak’s family at the NTR Centenary last month, NTR chose to not address these claims head on. However, his recent tweet congratulating the couple is a hint enough that all is well between the two.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan become close friends while shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The duo shared the screen in the film as co-leads and received much appreciation from fans across the globe. The duo also made their way to the Academy Awards this year, wherein their song Naatu Naatu won Best Song Award.

Meanwhile, the news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."