Jr NTR Wraps Up Devara's 14-Days Action-Packed Shooting Schedule In Hyderabad; Deets Inside

Jr NTR is currently working on his much-awaited movie, Devara. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, it has now been reported that the team has successfully wrapped up another shooting schedule of the movie in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film’s lead actors.

Kenny Bates who is responsible for overseeing the jaw-dropping action sequences, and Brad Minnich, who will be supervising the mesmerizing visual effects were also a part of this 14 days action-packed schedule. This collaboration promises to elevate the film to new heights.

What Do We Know About Devara?

In Devara, Jr NTR reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit Janatha Garage. The title of the movie and its first poster were released in May this year. The poster showed Jr NTR holding a blood-wrapped sword in what looked like a seashore. He kept a stern expression on his face as he sported an all-black outfit. Several dead bodies were also seen lying around Jr NTR. Check out the poster here:

Devara also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. With the promise of a visual extravaganza, Devara is sure to be an intense and thrilling venture. However, not much details about the film’s plot are known as of now.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, Devara is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 5, 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also has NTR 31 in his pipeline. Director Prashanth Neel who is currently working on Prabhas’ Salaar, will soon shift his focus to Jr NTR’s film. Considering the success of Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise, fans are now eagerly waiting for him to join hands with JR NTR.