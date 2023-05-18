Jr NTR's Role In Ayan Mukerji And Hrithik Roshan's War 2 REVEALED? Here's What We Know

After the success of RRR, Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to go on floors later this year and promises to showcase some high-octane action scenes. It is highly anticipated among the audience. Now, it has been reported that Jr NTR’s role in War 2 will have “negative shades." Hrithik and Jr NTR will also engage in several “reading sessions" to fully immerse themselves in their respective characters.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Jr NTR is set to portray the role of a villain and has intriguing shades that add depth to his character. The report quoted a source as saying: “While the final script is still being developed, Jr NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story.” The actor himself is thrilled about taking on this role and exploring a range of emotions. “Moreover, Hrithik and Jr NTR will also do many reading sessions with Ayan to get into their characters before they start shooting for the film. The ones who are onboard this project are extremely excited to see how it shapes up,” the source revealed.

Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that War 2 is scheduled to commence filming in November, with Hrithik Roshan expected to join the production a month later. The publication also reported that Aditya Chopra was impressed by Ayan’s directorial abilities after watching Brahmastra, and subsequently offered him the chance to helm a stylish action film within the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan was thrilled with the opportunity to work with the industry’s top professionals and is eager to learn from them.

War 2 marks the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes previous films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2022), and the upcoming Tiger 3 (2023). This film will continue the storyline from Tiger 3 and eventually lead to the highly anticipated showdown between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the film Tiger v/s Pathaan. War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was released in 2019 and became the highest-grossing film of the year in India, earning over Rs 300 crore and achieving blockbuster status at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently filming his upcoming untitled movie - NTR30. Helmed by Koratala Siva, it is anticipated to be a spectacular visual feast with a gripping plot. The project marks the reunion of NTR Jr, the Man of Masses, and Koratala Siva, who directed him in Janatha Garage. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are producing the film, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram serving as a presenter. It is slated for a pan-Indian release on April 5 next year and features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles.