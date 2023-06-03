Jr NTR's Simhadri 4K Re-release Collects Rs 4.60 Crore Worldwide

In the past few months, there has been a trend of re-releasing old Telugu movies. These films are being remastered and released in 4K quality on actors’ birthdays. Some of the movies that have already been re-released include Pokiri, Jalsa, Gharana Mogudu, Billa, Chennakesava Reddy and Kushi. One of Jr NTR’s timeless classics, Simhadri, was also recently released on his birthday and received a positive response from the audience.

The re-release of Simhadri in 4K garnered significant collections on day 1 but dropped badly the following day. On its opening day, Simhadri amassed impressive collections in Nizam, grossing Rs. 1.06 crore. The film’s total gross on its first day was Rs 2.90 crore. Moreover, the movie garnered a remarkable collection of Rs 4.01 crore worldwide on the first day. However, it fell slightly short of breaking the record set by Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi.

Here’s a breakdown of its total collections,

Nizam: ₹1.15 crore

Ceeded: ₹92 lakh

UA: ₹31 lakh

East: ₹18 lakh

West: ₹14 lakh

Guntur: ₹23 lakh

Krishna: ₹24 lakh

Nellore: ₹13 lakh

Total collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP-TG): ₹3.30 crore (gross)

Karnataka: ₹26 lakh

Tamil Nadu: ₹11 lakh

Rest of India (ROI): ₹15 lakh

USA: ₹49 lakh

Japan: ₹11 lakh

Rest of the World (ROW): ₹18 lakh

Total worldwide collections: ₹4.60 crore gross

Simhadri was directed by SS Rajamouli and written by his father, K Vijayendra Prasad. The film was a tremendous success at the box office when it was initially released and received accolades from both audiences and critics alike.

Following the release of RRR, actor Jr NTR took a long break before commencing the shooting of his next film Devara, precisely one year later. Currently, the production of Devara directed by Koratala Siva is progressing rapidly, and it is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

Additionally, Jr NTR has two more significant projects lined up. He has signed a film directed by Prashanth Neel, which will commence after the completion of Devara. Typically, the actor focuses on one film at a time. He has also agreed to do a prominent role in the highly anticipated Bollywood film War 2. In this action-packed thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR will portray the antagonist character.