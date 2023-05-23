Jubilee Star Nandish Sandhu On His Brother’s Demise: ‘He Couldn’t Even Complete One Episode’

Jubilee star Nandish Singh Sandhu has reached new heights in his career with the success of his web show, marking a significant milestone. However, amidst this professional triumph, he faced a personal tragedy. While he was on a promotional spree for Jubilee, Nandish received the devastating news of his younger brother, Onkar Singh Sandhu’s death. He succumbed to cancer. Calling it the “greatest loss of life", Nandish Singh Sandhu shared the impact his brother’s passing had on him.

He fondly reminisced about their upbringing in Rajasthan, emphasising the deep bond they shared. “He was not even a brother but a baby to me. I used to treat him like my baby, though he was four and a half years younger to me,” Nandish Singh Sandhu said, quoted Hindustan Times.

Despite the immense pain and anguish, he felt witnessing his brother’s struggle, Nandish Sandhu remained resolute in not allowing personal challenges to overshadow his professional commitments. The actor revealed that his brother always desired the best for him, encouraging him to prioritise his work regardless of the circumstances. Even during his brother’s illness, their conversations primarily revolved around Nandish’s endeavours. “Apart from my responsibility towards the project (Jubilee), I think it was his wish. He always wanted good things for me. He always said, ‘Bhaiyya, whatever happens, work is the biggest thing. You should never compromise on that, no matter what the situation is.’ The conversations we used to always have, even while he was not well, were always about what is going on with me. He wanted to watch Jubilee but couldn’t even complete the first episode because of his deteriorating health,” said Nandish.

Even while Nandish Sandhu’s brother was aware that his time was limited, he continued to prioritise his brother’s well-being. Despite his own circumstances, he repeatedly reassured Nandish that positive things were on the plate for him. Nandish expressed that he understood if he didn’t remain dedicated to his work, it would disrupt Onkar’s peace. This unwavering commitment to his profession was a tribute to his brother and a way to honour his wishes.

Previously, Nandish took to his social media handle and penned an emotional note after his brother’s demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANDISH SINGH SANDHU (@nandishsandhu)

top videos

Although Nandish Sandhu is determined to keep his focus on his work and strive to achieve even more, he feels the void is always going to be there. Nandish had wished for his brother to witness the entire show and receive the well-deserved accolades it garnered.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest creation, Jubilee, stands out as an exceptional production with its brilliant cast. The inclusion of actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Prosenjit Chatterjee adds depth and brings their individual skills to the forefront.