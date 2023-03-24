Jubilee Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee Promise Glamourous Retro Experience

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his stellar stories and work in films like Udaan and Lootera, is all set to make his directorial debut in the OTT space with Jubilee. The 10 episodic series boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatter, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, and features an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi. The makers dropped the trailer today.

The intriguing trailer introduces the viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them back to the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee, and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Aditi took to her social media handle to share the trailer and wrote, “An ode to the world of Indian cinema and all the glitz, glamour and passion that goes into making it ✨." Have a look :

Prosenjit Chatterjee opened up about being a part of the show. He said, “When Vikram first came to me with the story, I instantly connected with the character of Srikant Roy. He is a person who lives and breathes cinema and has dedicated his life to it. As someone who has worked in the industry for four decades, I could immediately relate to that! Jubilee represents a glorious time of Indian Cinema, and as an actor I in a manner of speaking feel responsible for doing right by it. I don’t think there could’ve been a better series for me to make my OTT debut with!”

Aditi Rao Hydari added, “Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and him have created a story that is beautiful and compelling and it is a joy and honour to be able to share this with viewers all over the world with Prime Video’s global reach.”

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana shared, “Jubilee for me as an actor was a complete no-brainer. When I heard the story, and especially Binod’s journey, I knew I had to do this. It is one of the most challenging characters I have played to date, but also the most rewarding. Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew. This is a series that is really close to my heart.”

Jubilee is all set stream from April 7 on Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here