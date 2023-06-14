Jubin Nautiyal Turns 34: Singer's New Songs You Need to Listen to Now

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUBIN NAUTIYAL: Give Jubin Nautiyal any song and he will make it special with his soulful and soft voice. That is why the singer has a vast fan following. He is really a gem as he can croon any song, be it an emotional track or a romantic one, with the same passion, thus spreading his magic over and over again. Because of his specialty, Jubin is among the top choices of Bollywood filmmakers. From Shershaah’s Raataan Lambiyan and Govinda Naam Mera’s Bana Sharabi to Bala’s Pyaar Toh Tha, Jubin’s works show why his fans love him so much. On his 34th birthday, let’s take a look at his latest songs:

Jaadui

Jaadui is a soulful number from the 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The track was composed and penned by the famed pair Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video portrays the leads, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, spending quality time with all of their family members. It’s a number, one can play on a loop. Rabba Janda

Rabba Janda was the first track from Mission Majnu’s album. It features Sidharth Malhotra’s character Tariq falling in love with Nasreen (Rashmika Mandanna) in the video. Rashmika, who plays a blind girl in the film, quickly warms up to Sidharth, and by the end of the song, the two are married. Tanishk Bagchi composed this romantic number, which was sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Shabbir Ahmed penned the mesmerising lyrics. Dotara

Dotara marked the first collaboration between actress Mouni Roy, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, and music composer Payal Dev. The tune has a Bengali touch and showcases the explosive chemistry between Jubin and Mouni. The music video was directed by B.L.M Studios, while Vayu wrote the lyrics, giving the rendition a modern vibe. Ghoomey

Ghoomey by Jubin Nautiyal is a colourful and passionate dance number among the seven tracks from the 8 A.M. Metro. The movie has a powerful album composed by Mark K Robin that features an exceptional ensemble of vocalists, including the Nooran Sisters, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, and more. Manike

Manike is a remake of 2021’s viral song Manika Mage Hithe, performed by Sri Lankan singer Yohani. Jubin Nautiyal collaborated with Yohani on the Hindi version of the song for the 2022 film Thank God. The music video features Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi grooving to its tunes.