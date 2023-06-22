Jugal Hansraj On Stepping Away From Acting: 'Signed Many Films, They Didn't Start'

Jugal Hansraj, known for his remarkable performances in Bollywood movies such as Papa Kahte Hai and Mohabbatein, recently opened up about the hurdles and setbacks he encountered in his acting journey. In a candid conversation with YouTuber Sal Ahmed, Jugal expressed his disappointment and frustration over the numerous films he had signed but how they didn’t come to fruition.

Jugal pointed out that all of these unreleased projects were with esteemed production houses. Recounting his experience, Jugal shared, “I had signed many films, but for some reason or another, they didn’t start. For some films, I even had costume trials, but things didn’t work out. These films were with well-known production houses. I guess it was just bad luck. Because of these reasons, I had fewer releases and less shooting. However, I had signed a considerable number of films. When someone signs 3-4 films, obviously I won’t commit to more because I don’t want to be unprofessional. But when those films didn’t start, I would miss out on the ones that came later and even the ones before that.”

Jugal’s struggles were not limited to acting alone. Despite venturing into writing and directing, he faced similar challenges in the directorial realm. He said, “As a director also, the same thing happened. A couple of films were about to start and didn’t happen. 2-3 years passed, so I was a bit frustrated and disappointed. I decided to take up a job at the studio. However, I didn’t find much enjoyment in it either.”

Jugal said that he has returned and settled, working as a freelancer, and has resumed his acting career.

The actor also shared the challenges he faced when veteran director Manmohan Desai signed him in 1990. He said, “For one and a half years, that film didn’t start. Then Pahlaj Nihalani signed me, but that did not start. So in my entire career, there were a lot of films that did not start even after I was committed to them, I would have done a lot more work if all those films had started as planned.”

Despite these setbacks, Jugal found acclaim when he directed Yash Raj Films’ 2008 animated feature Roadside Romeo, which garnered a National Award.

Workwise, Jugal was recently seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa alongside Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. He also appeared in the Netflix series Mismatched. Up next, he will be part of the anthology film titled NRI WIVES, directed by Gunjan Kuthiala.