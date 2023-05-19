Juhi Chawla Calls Her Daughter 'Academically Brilliant,' Says 'I See Star Kids Trying...' | Exclusive

Yesterday, actress, environmentalist and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla took to social media to share that her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, has graduated from the prestigious Columbia University. “#columbiaclass2023,” wrote the proud mother on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, couldn’t hold his excitement and ‘extreme pride’ on good friend’s daughter graduating. Quoting Juhi’s tweet, he wrote, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz.”

At a time when many star kids are are vying with other to make it big in Bollywood, Juhi is happy that her daughter Jahnavi is happy staying away from the limelight. In an exclusive chat with News18, Juhi reveals that staying away from the limelight came quite naturally to her daughter. “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List,” she shares.

Divulging on Jahnavi interests, Juhi adds, “She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. She’s different from the star kids who are trying to be on the screen as actors. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with.”

Juhi Chawla broke many hearts when she secretly tied the knot with Indian businessman Jay Mehta in 1996. They have two kids, Janhavi (19) and Arjun (16).