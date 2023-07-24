Juhi Parmar Walks Out Of Barbie Within 15 Minutes, Says 'I Was Shocked, Disappointed With…'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film which released on July 21 has created a lot of buzz, with many celebs taking their kids to watch the film. Actress Juhi Parmar also took her 10-year-old daughter Samairra for the film, however, they walked out of the theatre within 10 minutes. Taking to her social media handle, the actress penned a long note opening up about the real reason for why they didn’t watch the complete movie.

Juhi shared the note and captioned, “A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours!”

The note went on to read, “Dear Barbie,I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10 year old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a “PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to. I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I’m glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn’t even want to think about how much worse it would have got-ten…In fact I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above."

She added, “I had barbie dolls as a child and so have most women when they were growing up and so do most girls as they grow up today. Its a part of our childhood and today with your film, its gotten a new life as everyone is talking about Barbie, wearing pinks, there are barbie parties and barbie manicures happening with the “I Am A Barbie Girl" song playing in the background. What Fabulous Marketing! And so I want to ask, why make a movie that is such an essential part of a child’s life and then have content in it which is so inappropriate for them."

On closing note, she wrote, “And lastly I want to just say that I may want to be a responsible parent and walk out of your film and choose not to show her many other inappropriate movies, but there are a sector of parents who will continue showing their kids even after knowing. And those kids will have conversations with other children, so it becomes impossible to avoid. The language and information comes back to my child even if I try to keep her away from it. And hence I come back to my main question here… WHY DID YOU BREAK THE PERFECT ILLUSION OF BARBIE? Why make Barbie inappropriate for kids and a Pg-13 movie rather than one which everyone could enjoy with family. I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture perfect Barbie for my child who has a collection of yours and loves you so much….I so WISH! A Concerned & Disappointed Parent, Juhi Parmar.”

Juhi was previously married to actor Sachin Shroff but the duo got divorced in 2018. They have a 10-year-old daughter together Samairra. She made her OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family 2.