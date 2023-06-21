June 23 Brings an Array of Spectacular Movie Releases In South, Check Them Out

With genres ranging from horror to comedy-mystery and action-packed drama, this week’s releases hold the potential to deliver thrilling entertainment and leave a lasting impact on moviegoers. Anticipation is high as these films prepare to hit the theaters and make their mark at the box office. Let’s delve into the exciting world of cinema and explore some of the promising movies that are set to grace the big screen this week.

Thandatti

Thandatti, an upcoming Tamil movie, is set to hit theaters on June 23, marking the directorial debut of Ram Sangaiah. With a talented star ensemble including Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna, and Abhirami in key roles, the film promises to be a captivating and fun-filled mystery drama. Set against the backdrop of Thandatti, a traditional ear ornament worn by women in Southern India, the movie is eagerly awaited by cinema enthusiasts.

Asvins

Asvins, a horror thriller directed by Tarun Teja Mallareddy, is another film scheduled for release on June 23. Starring Vasanth Ravi, Muralidaran, and Vimala Raman, this movie tells the story of a group of vloggers who inadvertently unleash a 1500-year-old evil into the human world. Vasanth Ravi, known for his remarkable performance in the acclaimed film “Taramani" (2017), is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences once again.

Regina

Domin D’Silva’s Regina, a crime drama, is also set to hit the silver screen on June 23. This intriguing film revolves around a woman named Regina, whose life takes a drastic turn when her father is killed. She subsequently marries a private bank employee, but her world is shaken once again when he meets an untimely demise. Sunaina, Ananth Nag, and Nivas Adithan deliver compelling performances in this multi-lingual film, releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku

Karthik Adwait’s directorial debut, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, is yet another highly anticipated movie releasing on June 23. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, and Dhananjaya, this action drama revolves around the character of Aravind, played by Vikram, who suffers from a vision problem and can only see in bright light, as depicted in the intriguing trailer.

Azhagiya Kanne

Azhagiya Kanne, an upcoming film directed by R. Vijayakumar, features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanchita Shetty, and Prabu Solomon. Produced by Xavier Britto, the movie is scheduled for release on June 23 and has garnered significant attention from fans and cinephiles.

Thalainagaram 2

Finally, Thalainagaram 2, the sequel to the hit film, written and directed by V.Z. Dhorai, is also slated for release on June 23. Starring Sundar C, Palak Lalwani, Thambi Ramaiah, Aayiya, Jaise Jose, and Vishal Rajan, this action-packed sequel is eagerly awaited by fans of the original movie.

With such an exciting lineup of diverse films, June 23 promises to be a thrilling day for cinema enthusiasts, offering an array of genres to cater to every taste. Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza as these movies make their way to the big screen, bringing entertainment and excitement to audiences nationwide.