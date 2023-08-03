Jung Hae In REACTS To Snowdrop Co-star Jisoo Dating Ahn Bo Hyun: 'I'm Not Interested In...'

Jung Hae In has reacted to the news of Jisoo dating Ahn Bo Hyun. On Thursday, news broke out that BLACKPINK member Jisoo is dating Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun. The stars’ respective agencies also confirmed the news. Soon after, a South Korean publication caught up with Jung Hae In and asked his reaction to his Snowdrop co-star’s dating news. The actor sent his best wishes to Jisoo but confessed that he is not interested in celebrities’ dating lives.

In an interview with My Daily, the DP 2 star said, “I hope the two of them will continue their healthy and beautiful love." As translated by Google, he added, “I didn’t know (the fact that I was dating). I’m not very interested in the dating of celebrities. I’m also a celebrity. I’m not very interested in other people’s love stories. It’s personal. It was like that even before I got a job as an actor."

On Thursday morning, Dispatch Korea shared photos of Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun together and announced that they are dating. The publication not only shared photos of the couple spotted together but also revealed that the couple has been dating since May this year. Soon after, agencies handling Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun said to have ‘positive feelings’ for each other and are getting to know each other.

As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment said, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” FN Entertainment also said, “They are getting to know each other.”

Ahn Bo Hyun, who is best known for his work in Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells, would reportedly bring take-out food to her place and they would enjoy a meal together. It has also been reported that due to his busy schedule, Ah Bo Hyun adjusted his work timings to match with Jisoo’s schedule. Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have shared interests in acting, singing and even fashion.