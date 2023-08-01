Jungkook Asks Ed Sheeran To Pick Between Playing Guitar And His Favourite Food; Here's His Answer

Just days ago BTS member Jungkook appeared on the Audacy podcast to promote SEVEN. Not only did he speak about the possibility of releasing a full-length solo album but also left behind a question for Ed Sheeran. Notably, the British musician has written two super hit songs for the K-pop band: Permission To Dance and Make It Right. Now, Audacy is gearing up to drop a special Live with Ed Sheeran. Ahead of its release, the official Twitter page of the broadcasting platform teased fans with an interesting interaction between the SEVEN hitmaker and the Thinking Out Loud fame. Apparently, the BTS maknae wanted to gauge the amount of love Ed Sheeran has for his guitar.

In the video, the British singer gets informed about the question, before a VT of the K-pop idol begins to play on the screen. “Hey Ed, it’s Jungkook. Here is a would you rather game for you," Jungkook says while greeting the Shape Of You hitmaker. The former quickly adds, “Would you rather choose a situation where you can’t play the guitar for a month versus can’t eat your favourite food for a month?" Ed Sheeran listens to his question with a bright smile on his face and acknowledges the youngest BTS member’s presence saying, “The situation I would choose. Hi, by the way! Nice to see you."

According to the Castle on the Hill fame, he has many favourite foods which makes choosing to not part ways with his guitar quite easier. He added, “I would say the situation I’d choose is not eat my favourite food for a month because I have a lot of favourite foods. So I would just be like, I’m not going to eat curry for the month and I’d eat other things. So I don’t know or does that just mean I’m eating s***e for the month?"

Take a look at Ed Sheeran and BTS’ Jungkook’s interaction here:

We gave @bts_bighit's #JungKook the opportunity to ask @edsheeran one question, and here's what he wanted to know 🌮 🥞 🎸 🎶 pic.twitter.com/KE7495VKqi— Audacy (@Audacy) July 31, 2023

When Jungkook was asked what his first solo would look like, the singer-dancer responded, “I’d say it will be amazing. I am confident. Please wait a bit longer. I think a great album might be on the way."

Audacy’s special Live with Ed Sheeran will drop on Friday, August 4.